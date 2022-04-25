Futures spread up 635bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 635bps to 16.74 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 26.0 percent on week-on-week basis to 91.69 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 123.95 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 17.7 percent during this week and stood at Rs 3.13 billion as compared to previous week’s Rs 3.81 billion.

