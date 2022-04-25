ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

NNI 25 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wrote a letter thanking the Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to his congratulatory message.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz, while expressing the desire to further strengthen Pak-Russia bilateral relations, said that Pakistan would like to work with Russia over the Afghanistan issue.

Russia, China felicitate Shehbaz

It is pertinent to mention here that last week President Putin had written letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating him on his election as Prime Minister.

Separately, PM along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will pay his first visit to Saudi Arabia after becoming PM on April 27.

Meeting with top Saudi official is also in the schedule.

Shehbaz Sharif Russia Prime Minister President Vladimir Putin Pakistan Russia bilateral relations

