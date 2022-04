ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari returned Sunday after completing his London visit. The PPP chairman reached Islamabad on a charter flight.

During his visit to London, Bilawal held meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Other PPP leaders including Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Sherry Rehman had accompanied Bilawal in those meetings.