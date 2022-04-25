ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Pakistan

Picturesque Swat valley under KP govt’s focus

Recorder Report 25 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is focusing on the development of the tourists’ attractive Swat valley and recently the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has paid a detailed visit to the district where he not only inaugurated the already completed projects but performed groundbreaking of new ones worth billions of rupees.

The inaugurated projects included the new building of the Postgraduate Jehanzeb College, new block in Swat Press Club, Astroturf in Hockey Stadium, Women Gymnasium and new building of the District Council Hall.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who is the native of the district, shows keen interest in the resolution of longstanding problems of the valley. He also inaugurated the newly laid gas pipeline to provide interrupted free gas to the district.

The government has also completed Mingora Bypass Flyover that will help overcome traffic related problems in the district headquarters.

The provincial government is also concentrating on the provision of potable water to Mingora city and for this purpose has initiated Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme that will resolve the water supply problem in the city on permanent basis.

The chief minister has also inaugurated dozens of other projects including the up-gradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals at Charbargh and Kabal to ensure quality health services to the people at grassroots level.

In Mingora city, the chief minister inaugurated construction work on Women Complex in the University of Swat, Veterinary University, Malam Jabba-Shangla Top Road, establishment of Mini-Zoo, Sports’ Complex Nangolai and construction of Tehsil Complex Kabal.

The establishment of Veterinary University is of high importance to meet the growing demand of education in livestock sector in the whole Malakand division. The completion of the project will go long way in the promotion of education, research and new trends in the veterinary sciences.

The proposed university is being set up on area spanning over 263 kanal land comprising 20 different departments under three faculties.

According to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the provincial government has completed a comprehensive plan for the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Malakand division including Swat and has started taking practical steps towards the achievement of the goal.

He said that a development plan for coming 30 to 40 years has been made for district Swat to cater health, education, agriculture and other sectors in the district.

He said that the construction of Swat Motorway will change the fate of the region and guarantee sustainable development. He said that the project would be completed at all costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

