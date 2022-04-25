ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PABC delegation briefed about investment opportunities in Punjab

Recorder Report 25 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan-Australia Business Council led by Shaoquett Moselmane, Member of the Australian Legislative Council, visited the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and reviewed in detail the investment opportunities available in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation said that revolutionary measures have been taken to facilitate business and increase investment in Pakistan and overseas investors should take full advantage of the excellent business opportunities and lucrative market here.

The delegation consists of President of Pakistan Australia Business Council Rana Iftikhar, President of Pakistan Australia Council Dr Shahbaz Chaudhry, PABC Vice President Ahmed Nadeem Khan and others were received by Ahmar Malik, CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

He welcomed the delegation to Punjab and briefed them in detail about the investment opportunities available. The visiting delegation appreciated the scope of work of the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and said that PBIT should also have a representative office in Australia and in this regard Pakistan-Australia Business Council is ready to provide facilities.

Replying to a question by President PABC, Rana Iftikhar, CEO PBIT, Ahmar Malik said that Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has taken revolutionary steps and now business can be registered in just three days. He also apprised the visiting delegation about the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), encouraging incentives and about the facilitation role of PBIT for foreign investors in setting up their industry on plug and play model. Investment opportunities and further avenues in the Province of Punjab were discussed in detail. Member of Australian Legislative Council Shaoquett Moselmane asked about the real estate projects, he was briefed in detail about the RUDA and the Central Business District to be set up at a prime location in Lahore.

The Australian delegation was also briefed on the details of Lahore Technopolis, a state-of-the-art project of the new era, so that they could invest in this excellent and profitable opportunity as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab investment opportunities PABC Pakistan Australia Business Council

Comments

1000 characters

PABC delegation briefed about investment opportunities in Punjab

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories