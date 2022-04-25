Trader injured by robbers

HYDERABAD: A well known trader was critically injured in a robbery incident here on Saturday night. According to the police, the robbers tried to loot Daya Ram on Wadhu Wah road in his car but he resisted. The police said 3 robbers sat in the car of Ram one after another when the trader returned to his car after drawing cash from an ATM machine.

Ram was critically injured with wounds on his body including his neck caused by some sharp object.

Ram’s resistance and shouting gathered the people standing around after which the robbers escaped without robbing him of cash or other valuable items.

The trader was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Karachi in critical condition. The FIR of the incident has not been lodged so far.