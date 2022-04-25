Fire arms smuggling bid foiled

PESHAWAR: A bid of smuggling of arms from Afghanistan to Pakistan was foiled by the customs department at Torkham Border on Sunday.

According to Additional Custom Collector Muhammad Tayyab on tip off, the custom officials stopped an Afghanistan returned empty trailer bearing registration no.KBL-3257 at National logistic Cell (NLC) import terminal for general checking.

During the search the customs officials recovered 03 Russian RK-47, 02 American made M-4 machineguns, 01 binocular utilize in sniper guns, hidden in various cavities in the truck, he added.

