Another girl goes missing

KARACHI: Another 16-year-old girl named Nimra Kazmi of S-1 Malir Saudabad, Karachi has been missing since April 20, police said on Sunday. According to the mother of the girl, she left the house at 9am for some work on April 20, and upon her return, she found her 16-year-old daughter Nimra Kazmi missing from the house.

She pleaded with the police to help her find her daughter Nimra, expressing fear that she might have been abducted from the house. Earlier, a 14-year-old girl named Dua Zehra of Al-Falah Colony, Karachi had gone missing mysteriously, and her whereabouts are still unknown to police.