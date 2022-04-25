DG NAVTTC visits institutes

KARACHI: Director General (DG) National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Sindh Nabila Umer Sunday paid a surprise visit to various institutes to check quality of NAVTTC-sponsored trainings under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program.

She visited the institutes of Hyderabad region include Institute of Arts and design Jamshoro, Institute of mathematics and computer science university of Sindh, Government polytechnic institute, MIT software solutions Hyderabad, Zeeshan institute of technology, GMI Paretabad Hyderabad and GVI Afandi Town Hyderabad.

During the visit of the TVET institutes, the DG advised the heads of the partner institutes that quality of training should not be compromised. She also interacted with trainees to obtain their feedback regarding the training.

While talking to media she briefed that currently more than 11000 students are under training in 134 well-reputed institutes/ universities across the province. NAVTTC is sponsoring this training in the most demand driven trades.

She further informed that NAVTTC has been playing a pivotal role in uplifting skills landscape in the province.

After completing the 6 months training the trainees will be given internationally accepted certificates issues by NAVTTC.

Responding to a question, she said that NAVTTC is providing this training free of cost and all training expenses are the responsibility of government of Pakistan and most of the trainees have also been provided free pick and drop service to attend their classes. Abdul Qadeer Deputy Director and Abdul Aziz accompanied the Director General.