Pakistani cyclists to participate in Asian Track Cycling in Delhi

PESHAWAR: President, Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah has said that the Pakistan Cycling team would participate in the forthcoming Asian Track Cycling Championship scheduled in New Delhi, India during this year.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the decision about the participation of the national team in the Asian Track Cycling Championship has been taken in the Executive Council meeting of the Federation has decided to participate in the forthcoming Asian Track Cycling Championship.

He said in this connection trials for selection of cyclists will be held on May 8, 2022 at Cycling Velodrome Lahore. He further informed that in this regard all affiliated units of PCF including Pakistan Army and WAPDA to direct their riders to present before the selection committee.

Mr. Shah advised the team manager to ensure that all those riders who are nominated by them for trial should have a valid passport plus valid cycling license.

He further stated the teams can apply for renewal of their rider’s license till the end of April 2022. He further stated that PCF believes in sportsmanship and is doing its best for the promotion of sports in Pakistan.

He added that in the past the POA did not grant accreditation to PCF in various international sports events due to which our cyclists missed many important international events. He said that the POA must change their attitude towards cycling and give due status to PCF.

He said PCF is an affiliated body of UCI and ACC and as per agreement signed in Switzerland the POA is liable to give due status to PCF. He said Pakistani rider Ali Ilyas has won silver medal in the recently held 41st Asian Road Cycling Championship held at Dushanbe Tajikistan.

He appeals to the concerned quarters to allow PCF to participate in the upcoming coming South Asian and Commonwealth Games. He said that POA should change their policy towards cycling as their decisions deprived talented cyclists to show their skills in international events.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah said PCF also lifted the ban imposed on four of the cyclists of Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Army on disciplinary grounds.

He disclosed that PFC has earlier imposed a five-year ban on the cyclists on disciplinary grounds during the 33rd National Games held in Peshawar but looking after the positive behaviour of the cyclists toward the game, it has been decided to lift the ban over the cyclists.

He said now PCF allowed all the banned cyclists and two officials including Izat Ullah, Nisar Kasi, Najeeb Ullah, Awais Khan, Muhammad Maqsood and Mumtaz Riaz to participate in PCF events.

