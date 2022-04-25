‘Threats’ to national security: VOP underscores need for greater unity

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view of the current situation in Pakistan overarching security implications, an emergent meeting of the Executive Committee of Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) was convened.

The purpose was to evaluate the situation entirely, and suggest a way forward, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

It is emphasised that the prevailing environment is polarised and highly charged. It could have unintended consequences on the entire political body of Pakistan, state institutions and public.

The biggest concern is that this situation provides an opportunity to vested agendas to proliferate and spread dissension within the country, assisting the narratives of the forces of parochialism, the VOP stated emphatically.

According to a press release, Content of the Diplomatic Cable duly endorsed by the National Security Committee proves beyond doubt the “blatant interference”; with un-diplomatic language in internal affairs of Pakistan.

The use of derogatory words undermines Pakistan’s national leadership, sovereignty and pride.

The present coalition justifies and co-opts individuals and parties whose agenda is beyond dissention to divisive sub nationalism. CPEC in this regard is critical.

The only solution to the present crises is an announcement of an interim government and conduct of free, fair and transparent elections within 90 days.

This demand is also supported by other political parties.

Pakistan’s security planners must evaluate the threats to Pakistan in the nature of non-kinetic hybrid operations that can destroy the country from within.

In this regard VOP is ready to play its role through its constantly updated security papers.

VOP appeals to all political parties and people of Pakistan to galvanise against this threat to national security and foil all nefarious designs to its unity, pride and leadership at all levels.

