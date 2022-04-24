ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Sohail Sarfraz 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will present the draft of the Inland Revenue Code to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for approval before making it part of the next Finance Bill, 2022. Sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the FBR has held meetings on the drafting of the new Inland Revenue Code for the last two days to finalise the new law. However, both days, the drafters of the new law discussed in detail each and every new provision.

The FBR intended to enforce a new harmonised and simplified Inland Revenue Code from July 1, 2022, combining Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, Sales Tax Act, 1990, Federal Excise, 2005, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (Sales Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001.

According to sources, it depends on the new economic team to accept or reject the proposed law. The FBR team including experts is in the process of finalization of the new law to combine Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Federal Excise, 2005 by July 1, 2022.

If the new government is not ready to implement the new Inland Revenue Code, the existing tax laws would continue beyond July 1, 2022

FBR yet to implement some major reforms

During the last two meetings, the clause by clause discussion continued on the simplification of the Inland Revenue Code, but it was a very complex process. Besides the combination of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Federal Excise, 2005, the relevant rules are also required to be combined.

The harmonization and simplification of these laws would also change the languages of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Federal Excise, 2005. Therefore, it is a complex process to redraft these all laws or combine the same. It would also need more time for the stakeholders to understand the revised, combined or simplified law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

finance minister FBR Sales Tax Act income tax ordinance Miftah Ismail IR Code

Comments

1000 characters

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories