ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Apr 24, 2022
Pakistan

Maryam steps up criticism of Imran

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that Imran Khan is attacking Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) due to undeniable evidence in foreign funding case against him.

In a tweet, Maryam wrote, “The nation should know that the reason for the drama surrounding US letter is due to the expected verdict against Arif Naqvi because Imran Khan is also involved in the scam in which he had been arrested and the former PM has taken millions of dollars from him illegally. The reason for attacking the ECP is irrefutable evidence of illegal funding.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “The reason of attacking the institutions is also a tactic to raise the pressure for early elections. Open your ears and listen! Your [Imran Khan] bullying and intimidation will now lead to your own destruction. The ex-PM could not handle his government, and party and listen.”

She flayed Imran Khan and said that he does not deserve any concession or mercy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan ECP PMLN foreign funding case

Comments

1000 characters

