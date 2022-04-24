ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Apr 24, 2022
Trade compliance solution: Soneri Bank joins hands with S&P Global

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited (SNBL) has signed an agreement with internationally renowned company M/s S&P Global Market Intelligence (formerly IHS Markit) for implementation of IHS Trade Product Solution for ‘Price Verification of Commodities’ and ‘Identification of Dual Usage of Goods’. The signing ceremony was held on 20-April-2022 at SNBL Head Office, Karachi.

SNBL President & CEO Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai shook hands with Khalid Hussain CEO of M/s Khalid Associates Global (local representative of IHS Markit, Singapore) to mark the occasion.

The Bank’s other Senior Management present at the occasion were Deputy CEO Amin A. Feerasta, Chief Compliance Officer Tariq Yar Khan, Head of Operations Ali Hasan Shah, Chief Information Officer Muhammad Salman Ali, Chief Anti Money Laundering Officer Muhammad Aman Yaqoob, Head Centralized Trade Operations Syed Zia Habib and Unit Head Trade Based Money Laundering Muhammad Adeel Ahmed Jafri.

Speaking at the occasion, President & CEO Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai and Deputy CEO Amin A. Feerasta showed great satisfaction over this partnership and the benefit it brought to the Bank in effectively mitigating the risk of Trade Based Money Laundering, Terrorist and Proliferation Financing and complying with the Regulatory requirements set forth by State Bank of Pakistan. Khalid Hussain CEO of Khalid Associates Global and Local representative of S&P Global thanked the Bank’s Management for taking this initiative.

