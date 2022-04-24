Pakistan reports 82 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

LAHORE: Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,751. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,369 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 82 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,560 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,101 in Sindh, 6,324 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,711 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,904 in Punjab, 219,437 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,170 in Islamabad, 43,308 in Azad Kashmir, 35,484 in Balochistan and 11,737 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 28,028,845 coronavirus tests and 19,846 in the last 24 hours. 1,493,998 patients have recovered in the country whereas 185 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.41 percent. So far, 134,096,674 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 43,060 in last 24 hours.