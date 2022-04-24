ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Punjab Governor Omar Cheema hospitalized

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been admitted to Services Hospital Lahore following complaints of fever and food poisoning. Sources claimed that Omar Cheema complained of health problem at the time of Sehri, the doctors at Governor’s House conducted his medical checkup and afterward in the morning he was taken to Service Hospital where different medical tests were conducted. Governor Cheema complained of food poisoning and did not feel before he was moved to the hospital for proper medical treatment.

Sources in the Services Hospital claimed that initial reports of medical tests reveal infection in kidney of Omar Cheema. The senior doctors of the hospital are closely monitoring medical treatment of Omar Cheema and also proposed some more medical tests, the sources added.

Omar Cheema is under treatment at the VIP Block of the hospital and the leaders of PTI have expressed good wishes for recovery of Omar Cheema.

