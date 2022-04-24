PML-N, PPP agree to work jointly for democracy

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday agreed to continue to work together for the betterment of democracy.

PPP’s seasoned politician Qamar Zaman Kaira called on former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing to media, Ishaq Dar said that “To solve the masses’ problems is our focus”, adding that both the parties are looking to formulate a plan that will work as a ‘reliever’ for the masses and enable to contain their concerns.

Ishaq Dar said that “We held the meeting in positive way and made decisions at the level of leadership”.

Dar said that there were some responsibilities, adding that to solve them, it was important to get united.

“These are all things we did in the Charter of Democracy for four years”, Dar said, adding that this is process of evolution and the government has to look after the interests of the country and the people.

Dar claimed that he has not received his passport, adding that his passport was cancelled.

Dar said that he was told that he did not deposited his tax, adding that he had submitted his taxes, ahead of time.

Clearing the air on his return, the former finance minister said that soon after he would receive his passport, he would headed back to Pakistan.

Qamar uz Zaman Kaira lambasted Imran Khan and said the National Security Committee and the foreign office are aware that ex-premier Imran Khan is standing with the false narrative, adding that his lie would not be lasted for long.