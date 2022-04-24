ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N, PPP agree to work jointly for democracy

NNI 24 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday agreed to continue to work together for the betterment of democracy.

PPP’s seasoned politician Qamar Zaman Kaira called on former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing to media, Ishaq Dar said that “To solve the masses’ problems is our focus”, adding that both the parties are looking to formulate a plan that will work as a ‘reliever’ for the masses and enable to contain their concerns.

Ishaq Dar said that “We held the meeting in positive way and made decisions at the level of leadership”.

Dar said that there were some responsibilities, adding that to solve them, it was important to get united.

“These are all things we did in the Charter of Democracy for four years”, Dar said, adding that this is process of evolution and the government has to look after the interests of the country and the people.

Dar claimed that he has not received his passport, adding that his passport was cancelled.

Dar said that he was told that he did not deposited his tax, adding that he had submitted his taxes, ahead of time.

Clearing the air on his return, the former finance minister said that soon after he would receive his passport, he would headed back to Pakistan.

Qamar uz Zaman Kaira lambasted Imran Khan and said the National Security Committee and the foreign office are aware that ex-premier Imran Khan is standing with the false narrative, adding that his lie would not be lasted for long.

PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira Ishaq Dar PMLN Charter of Democracy

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N, PPP agree to work jointly for democracy

Missing persons: PM Shehbaz vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories