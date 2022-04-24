Analysts optimistic about govt’s chances of reviving economy

LAHORE: Praising the resolve of incumbent government to revive the economy, analysts expressed optimism that the new government would work with strong commitment for strengthening the national economy and extending much needed relief to the masses facing high inflation.

Economist, Dr Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig said the present government has inherited a difficult economic situation and is making sincere efforts to improve the economy. The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his resolve, to work on war footings in this regard, he said, adding: “A commendable step of the government is to revive and reinvigorate Benazir Income Support Programme which is a major programme to bring poverty down, as a large number of people, who are below the poverty line, need help from the government to survive.”

He also said the government’s recent move of reducing the prices of daily households is a positive gesture but the government must have the policy of minimizing the non-development funds, increasing exports, lowering the imports, and to further expand the revenue base.

“Our strategy must be proactive to produce the energy by renewable means like solar, wind, tidal and hydro,” he said, adding: “The agriculture sector must be revived to make ourselves self-sufficient in food stuff rather than to import, putting a burden on the national exchequer.”

Another economist Dr A Z Hilali said that Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal is among the pioneers of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and holds vast experience in this area. He hoped that the CPEC will be completed on fast track basis and all impediments in this regard will be removed. He also said the incumbent government will also look into the energy projects so that load-shedding is reduced and all stalled plants restart their production.

Economist Hamayun Iqbal Shami said, “As every political party has its own political agenda, they have their different approach towards the economy like Pakistan Muslim League, Pakistan People’s Party and other parties have. They have their own entirely different way of resolving the issues relating to the progression but at the end all those have to uplift the economic development and bring positive change in people’s lives.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022