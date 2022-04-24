WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 23, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113576 0.113521 0.114117 0.115009 Euro 0.795318 0.796724 0.792986 0.792317 Japanese yen 0.005717 0.005705 0.005659 0.00576 U.K. pound 0.949095 0.956149 0.956159 0.955467 U.S. dollar 0.735248 0.731812 0.732212 0.733423 Algerian dinar 0.005116 0.005113 0.005107 Australian dollar 0.539304 0.544761 0.543741 0.540753 Botswana pula 0.061908 0.062497 0.062604 0.063294 Brazilian real 0.155378 0.157835 0.157191 Brunei dollar 0.538959 0.535812 0.53638 Canadian dollar 0.578844 0.584095 0.585676 0.580975 Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000897 0.000895 0.000897 Czech koruna 0.0327 0.032679 0.032476 0.032434 Danish krone 0.106895 0.107082 0.106576 0.106508 Indian rupee 0.009633 0.009603 0.009582 0.009615 Israeli New Shekel 0.227483 0.226341 0.226645 Korean won 0.000595 0.000592 0.000593 0.000595 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39742 2.39637 2.40034 Malaysian ringgit 0.17069 0.170705 0.171639 Mauritian rupee 0.017026 0.016932 0.016951 0.017004 Mexican peso 0.036187 0.036264 0.036541 0.036589 New Zealand dollar 0.493793 0.496169 0.495122 0.49374 Norwegian krone 0.082626 0.083176 0.083085 0.083202 Omani rial 1.90328 1.90432 Peruvian sol 0.195649 0.196565 0.197788 0.196892 Philippine peso 0.014033 0.013952 0.013979 0.014042 Polish zloty 0.171247 0.171803 0.171446 0.171013 Qatari riyal 0.201047 0.201157 0.20149 Russian ruble 0.010003 0.009758 0.009499 0.00928 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19515 0.195257 0.195579 Singapore dollar 0.538959 0.535812 0.53638 0.537621 South African rand 0.047253 0.048041 0.048671 0.049382 Swedish krona 0.077101 0.07791 0.077131 0.076582 Swiss franc 0.769893 0.771913 0.772824 0.773123 Thai baht 0.021677 0.021635 0.021653 0.02175 Trinidadian dollar 0.108503 0.108183 0.108495 0.108546 U.A.E. dirham 0.199268 0.199377 0.199707 Uruguayan peso 0.018359 0.018238 0.017948 0.017833 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

