WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 23, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 19-Apr-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113576 0.113521 0.114117 0.115009
Euro 0.795318 0.796724 0.792986 0.792317
Japanese yen 0.005717 0.005705 0.005659 0.00576
U.K. pound 0.949095 0.956149 0.956159 0.955467
U.S. dollar 0.735248 0.731812 0.732212 0.733423
Algerian dinar 0.005116 0.005113 0.005107
Australian dollar 0.539304 0.544761 0.543741 0.540753
Botswana pula 0.061908 0.062497 0.062604 0.063294
Brazilian real 0.155378 0.157835 0.157191
Brunei dollar 0.538959 0.535812 0.53638
Canadian dollar 0.578844 0.584095 0.585676 0.580975
Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000897 0.000895 0.000897
Czech koruna 0.0327 0.032679 0.032476 0.032434
Danish krone 0.106895 0.107082 0.106576 0.106508
Indian rupee 0.009633 0.009603 0.009582 0.009615
Israeli New Shekel 0.227483 0.226341 0.226645
Korean won 0.000595 0.000592 0.000593 0.000595
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39742 2.39637 2.40034
Malaysian ringgit 0.17069 0.170705 0.171639
Mauritian rupee 0.017026 0.016932 0.016951 0.017004
Mexican peso 0.036187 0.036264 0.036541 0.036589
New Zealand dollar 0.493793 0.496169 0.495122 0.49374
Norwegian krone 0.082626 0.083176 0.083085 0.083202
Omani rial 1.90328 1.90432
Peruvian sol 0.195649 0.196565 0.197788 0.196892
Philippine peso 0.014033 0.013952 0.013979 0.014042
Polish zloty 0.171247 0.171803 0.171446 0.171013
Qatari riyal 0.201047 0.201157 0.20149
Russian ruble 0.010003 0.009758 0.009499 0.00928
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19515 0.195257 0.195579
Singapore dollar 0.538959 0.535812 0.53638 0.537621
South African rand 0.047253 0.048041 0.048671 0.049382
Swedish krona 0.077101 0.07791 0.077131 0.076582
Swiss franc 0.769893 0.771913 0.772824 0.773123
Thai baht 0.021677 0.021635 0.021653 0.02175
Trinidadian dollar 0.108503 0.108183 0.108495 0.108546
U.A.E. dirham 0.199268 0.199377 0.199707
Uruguayan peso 0.018359 0.018238 0.017948 0.017833
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
