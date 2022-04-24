Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
24 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (April 23, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 186.00 187.00 DKK 26.51 26.61
SAUDIA RIYAL 48.90 49.50 NOK 20.31 20.41
UAE DIRHAM 50.30 50.80 SEK 19.04 19.14
EURO 199.00 201.00 AUD $ 133.00 135.00
UK POUND 236.50 239.50 CAD $ 145.00 147.00
JAPANI YEN ¥ 1.41253 1.43253 INDIAN RUPEE (New 2.30 2.60
CHF 191.23 192.23 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
