ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief, Khalid Mansoor replaced

NNI Updated 23 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has replaced Khalid Mansoor as CPEC authority chief. The appointment comes after PML-Q parliamentarian on Friday morning took oath as federal cabinet minister.

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt: ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, a day earlier, met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to seek his consent for inclusion of his son in the federal cabinet.

Similarly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khalid Magsi also congratulated Ch Shujaat.

Shehbaz Sharif CPEC Chaudhry Salik Hussain CPEC Authority chief

Comments

1000 characters

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief, Khalid Mansoor replaced

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

‘Threat letter’: NSC says no foreign ‘conspiracy’ found

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

US launches $23.5m power project in Pakistan

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

KP govt says Wapda not paying to it agreed share of NHP

Offshore LNG terminal: Daewoo Gas inks Master EPCF contract with CNCEC

Benami properties: Two new references filed

FO, Khar throw their full weight behind ambassador Majeed

Read more stories