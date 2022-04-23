Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has replaced Khalid Mansoor as CPEC authority chief. The appointment comes after PML-Q parliamentarian on Friday morning took as federal cabinet minister.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, a day earlier, met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to seek his consent for inclusion of his son in the federal cabinet. Similarly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khalid Magsi also congratulated Ch Shujaat.