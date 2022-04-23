Bears take control of PSX

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a rangebound session due to further depreciation of the PKR against the US dollar and concerns over spike in T-Bill yields.

The market opened on slight positive note, however could not sustain this momentum and dropped in negative zone. The market remained oscillating in both directions throughout the day.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 99.60 points or 0.22 percent and closed at 45,553.02 points. During the session, the index hit 45,776.23 points intraday high and 45,500.86 points intraday low level.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 217.565 million shares as compared to 186.431 million shares traded on Thursday while total daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 5.296 billion against previous day’s Rs 5.621 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 16.99 points or 0.37 percent to close at 4,622.75 points with total daily turnover of 204.004 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 280.47 points or 1.65 percent to close at 17,299.24 points with total daily trading volumes of 149.705 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $661,733. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 10 billion to Rs 7.608 trillion. Out of total 316 active scrips, 162 closed in positive and 132 in negative while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 23.649 million shares and gained Rs 0.16 to close at Rs 6.66 followed by Hum Network that closed at Rs 8.21, up Rs 0.38 with 23.608 million shares. Lotte Chemical lost Rs 0.77 to close at Rs 19.01 with 19.593 million shares.

Rafhan Maize and Nestle Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 350.00 and Rs 117.13 respectively to close at Rs 11,800.00 and Rs 5,618.13 while Pak Services and Colgate Palmolive were the top losers declining by Rs 125.25 and Rs 110.00 respectively to close at Rs 1,544.75 and Rs 2,225.00.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that a range bound secession was observed at PSX due to further devaluation of PKR against US dollars and concerns over spike in T-Bill yields.

The market opened in the green zone but failed to sustain the positive trend as profit selling was witnessed in the main board. The session remained dull although 3rd tier stocks continued their positive momentum.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Misc. (down 66.8 points), Chemical (down 30.5 points), Fertilizer (down 25.9 points), Banks (down 24.8 points) and Power (down 21.2 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 14.09 points or 0.15 percent to close at 9,654.14 points with total turnover of 310,872 shares.

BR Cement Index fell by 26.71 points or 0.52 percent to close at 5,137.43 points with 7.407 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 11.62 points or 0.12 percent to close at 10,045.94 points with 5.538 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 48.34 points or 0.83 percent to close at 5,765.50 points with 6.380 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 37.64 points or 0.99 percent to close at 3,855.82 points with 4.648 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 47.81 points or 1.27 percent to close at 3,806.75 points with 54.829 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower on economic uncertainty. Midsession support remained in fertilizer and oil sector on strong quarterly financial results. He said slump in global equities, uncertainty over outcome of Pak-IMF talks, and rupee instability played a catalyst role in bearish close.

