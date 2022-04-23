ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 23 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to implement the Track-and-Trace system on the manufacturing units of steel sector for electronic monitoring of production and supplies of steel products.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 541(i)/2022 here on Friday to amend Sales Tax Rules, 2006 to check sales tax evasion in the steel sector.

Sources told this scribe that the FBR has included steel sector into the list of sectors subjected to the electronic monitoring through Track and Trace system following issues raised by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) within the steel sector.

According to the amended rules, the steel products, if brought from non-tariff areas as defined in the Federal Excise Act, 2005, shall be treated as imported goods. After inclusion of the steel sector into the list of electronic monitoring, the said sector would now be required to install a track and trace system at their manufacturing premises, the sources said. Under the revised rules, the procedure shall apply to electronic monitoring, tracking and tracing of production, import and supply-chain of steel sector; tobacco products; beverages; sugar and fertilizer; cement and petroleum products.

Oil, ghee and steel sectors: Input tax adjustment disallowed on 778 goods

Provided that any or all of the said specified goods above shall be monitored, tracked and traced in the manner provided in this procedure and any other instructions, procedures and orders issued by the Board.

Provided further that the specified goods, if brought from non-tariff areas as defined in the Federal Excise Act, 2005, shall be treated as imported goods for the purposes of this procedure, FBR added.

A tax expert told Business Recorder that the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has already directed the FBR to conduct a special audit into cases related to steel melters. FTO, while exercising own-motion power, has taken notice of gross misuse of sales tax special procedure rules after an initial inquiry confirmed glaring instances of organised fiscal fraud in the handling of cases of the steel sector.

The FTO’s report revealed instances of misuse of powers, negligence, inattention, delay, incompetence, inefficiency and ineptitude of FBR officers in the administration of duties while working on cases regarding steel melters at Lahore.

FTO has directed FBR to conclude the unending trail of ‘fact finding inquiries’ and formal administrative proceedings based on observations made by an external audit besides ordering an inquiry against the officers who have been wrecking havoc with the state exchequer.

In addition, it also directed the FBR to conduct a special audit of all steel sector cases at not only Lahore but also other stations to gauge the quantum of similar loss in other cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR FTO steel sector Sales Tax Rules

Comments

1000 characters

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

‘Threat letter’: NSC says no foreign ‘conspiracy’ found

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

US launches $23.5m power project in Pakistan

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief, Khalid Mansoor replaced

KP govt says Wapda not paying to it agreed share of NHP

Offshore LNG terminal: Daewoo Gas inks Master EPCF contract with CNCEC

Benami properties: Two new references filed

Read more stories