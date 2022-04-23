Benami properties: Two new references filed

ISLAMABAD: Benami Zone, Islamabad has filed two new references before the adjudicating authority under the ongoing drive against Benami properties in the federal capital.

According to details, Benami Zone, Islamabad received a complaint that an individual Aslam has purchased plots in the name of a lady in a Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad. In order to probe the matter, Initiating Officer started correspondence with the society administrator and after getting documentary evidence it was found that Aslam has purchased five plots in the society out of which two plots were purchased in the name of a woman. Tax record of woman benamidar revealed that she had not declared the plots in her name in the wealth statement.

Intensifying the process of investigation, the lady was summoned and her legal counsel submitted a written reply that she is not the owner of the plots. Inquiry was approved by the Commissioner IR, Benami Zone, Islamabad under the law and alleged plots were provisionally attached to stop the transfer of ownership.

In her written reply the lady submitted that the plots did not belong to her but instead belonged to Aslam, who was the actual owner of the plots. She also provided the copy of allotment letter issued in the name of Aslam.

It was an old allotment letter which was sent to the society for verification and it was inquired from society about the present owner of the plots. The society replied that as per their record the actual owner of plots was that lady who has denied the ownership.

This is in fact a case of benami ownership where the benamidar was not aware of the ownership of the plots in her name.

She was in possession of allotment letter about those plots standing in the name of beneficial owner Aslam but not aware of the current situation of the ownership status of the plots. Such kind of practices is not less than an alarm for the benamidars where they are not aware of the ownership of property standing in their name.

After fulfilment of legal formalities and collection of evidence, Benami Zone, Islamabad has filed reference against both the plots measuring 816 SQY and 991 SQY, respectively. Now the adjudicating authority shall start hearing the reference and pass its order under the law holding the property as benami property or otherwise.

Benami zone, Islamabad has filed and won many references before the adjudicating authority where ownership of assets was denied but those were relating to movable assets. Current references are first of its kind where ownership of immovable property has been declined by the benamidar.

