Pakistan

38th NSC meeting reconfirms ‘interference’: Qureshi

Zulfiqar Ahmad 23 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday said the statement issued after 38th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) is an endorsement of its previous meeting which established that the government of the then prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a foreign interference.

Speaking at a presser, PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the 38th NSC meeting reconfirmed that there was political interference in Pakistan’s affairs.

“The latest [38th] NSC statement has endorsed the previous statement,” he maintained. Qureshi said that the real question now is to assign the investigation to an authority, adding “we want the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a judicial commission to investigate the matter”.

He also came down hard at the interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, saying he had nothing to say after the NSC endorsed its previous statement.

He said that instead of talking about the statement of the NSC, the interior minister kept discussing the cabinet’s decision of removing the names from the exit control list (ECL) which shows he had nothing to say about an all-important meeting which endorsed the previous meeting’s statement.

He reiterated that the need of the hour is that a high-powered judicial commission should be formed to hold a thorough probe into the foreign interference in political matters of the country.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill has demanded that the investigations should be brought before the public. The conspiracy and interference has taken place against the people of this country, he added.

He said that no one would believe the government which has come into power through a foreign conspiracy, adding the people know who the “back-stabber” is.

PTI central information secretary Farrukh Habib said that in “today’s meeting, it has been endorsed once again that the threat letter was genuine and it’s not the view of the ambassador.”

“Pakistan was threatened in a formal meeting and the US-Pakistan relations were linked to the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was indeed a conspiracy before interference in matters of Pakistan,” he tweeted.

The NSC on Friday discussed the “threat letter” received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that “there has been no foreign conspiracy” to oust Imran Khan’s government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

