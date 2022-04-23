Minister vows to bring about structural reforms in Railways

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be disbanded. However, he said it would not happen as reforms would be introduced in that institution.

Addressing his first press conference at the Railways Headquarters on Friday, Saad Rafique said he would bring about structural reforms in the Railways for its progress.

“I have been assigned to take care of Railways and Civil Aviation. Engine of Railways has been switched on and this whole institution will be functional in next few days. The civil aviation also needs reforms and will take it as a challenge to put the aviation back on track,” he added.

Regarding salaries and pensions of the employees, he said funds had been arranged and those payments would be made on time in future. He also announced a 30 percent reduction on rail fares during three days of Eid.

Saad claimed he had accepted the task for reforming Railways and would focus on work instead of taking revenge. He said he had reviewed the old PSDP projects while he would review the new projects during next two three days.

He said lots of projects were standing in the same phase where he had left those some four years back. He assured that no employee would be fired from the institution and capable officers would be brought forward to put the rail back on track.

Regarding the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the Federal Minister for Railways said that Imran Khan had conspired against himself; otherwise we would not have had enough numbers.

Later, the minister also chaired a virtual meeting of the aviation department in which he was briefed about the current and future projects and next strategy.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister assured the officers that no political pressure would be exerted on them and merit would be observed. He asked them to work in the larger interest of the department. Citing the past, he said it was marvelous and collective wisdom should be used for restoration of the department.

He said his preference would be picking honest officers who could put the department back on its feet. He asked for a comparative study of the best global aviation departments so as to enforce best practices in Pakistan and improve the working. He also called for adopting better attitude with passengers on airports.

He also called for a report on performance of PIA and said that private members should be taken in the aviation board who could improve its functioning.

