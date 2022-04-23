ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Pakistan

Qureshi meets Elahi

Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Speaker Punjab Assembly here on Friday and discussed the country’s current political situation and future cooperation between the PML-Q and PTI.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about PTI’s current mass mobilization drive and other matters concerning affairs of Punjab government, the sources said.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan has always opposed the two-party system, considering that the two parties system has harmed the country. He said that when all the allies left, Ch Parvez Elahi kept his promise to support Imran Khan and PTI in difficult times. Imran Khan appreciates your decision from the bottom of his heart, so I have come to thank you personally, he said. Elahi apprised Qureshi about the incidents took place in the Punjab Assembly. He also stressed that cooperation between the two parties should continue in future.

Former Federal Minister Sheharyar Afridi, Raja Muhammad Basharat were also present.

