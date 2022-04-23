Lesco carries out forced load-shedding

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) is facing a shortage of 750 megawatt, leading to six to eight hours a day forced load shedding in all its circles amidst extraordinary hot month of Ramazan.

It may be noted that the Lesco demand has crossed 4550 megawatt against a supply of 3790 megawatt. The company is not receiving electricity as per its demand.

Meanwhile, a short of supply is also resulting into frequent tripping, particularly on the industrial feeders and causing colossal production losses. The company had already faced a shortage of 1000 megawatt when the nuclear power plants had shut down due to technical faults.

It may be noted that Lesco had already energized 50 new feeders to overcome the issues like low voltage and tripping during the month of Ramazan besides repairing 2307 kilometer long transmission line at 132kV system.

Also, felling of trees, replacement of transformers and 11kV lighting arresters, battery banks, faulty disk isolators, relays, jumpers, repairing of conductors and replacement, washing of disk isolators, installation of import/export meters on transmission lines, replacement of incoming and outgoing panels, identification of faults on transmission lines and transformers and cleanliness of control panels in control room are a few more steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

