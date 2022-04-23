ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lesco carries out forced load-shedding

Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) is facing a shortage of 750 megawatt, leading to six to eight hours a day forced load shedding in all its circles amidst extraordinary hot month of Ramazan.

It may be noted that the Lesco demand has crossed 4550 megawatt against a supply of 3790 megawatt. The company is not receiving electricity as per its demand.

Meanwhile, a short of supply is also resulting into frequent tripping, particularly on the industrial feeders and causing colossal production losses. The company had already faced a shortage of 1000 megawatt when the nuclear power plants had shut down due to technical faults.

It may be noted that Lesco had already energized 50 new feeders to overcome the issues like low voltage and tripping during the month of Ramazan besides repairing 2307 kilometer long transmission line at 132kV system.

Also, felling of trees, replacement of transformers and 11kV lighting arresters, battery banks, faulty disk isolators, relays, jumpers, repairing of conductors and replacement, washing of disk isolators, installation of import/export meters on transmission lines, replacement of incoming and outgoing panels, identification of faults on transmission lines and transformers and cleanliness of control panels in control room are a few more steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

load shedding Lesco Ramazan

Comments

1000 characters

Lesco carries out forced load-shedding

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Read more stories