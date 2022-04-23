Bahauddin Zakaria Express: management control given to SSR Group

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Friday handed over the management control of Bahauddin Zakaria Express which runs between Karachi and Multan to SSR Group under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Assistant Protocol Officer at the city station Syed Qamar Rashidi told Business Recorder that as per the agreement, SSR group will pay Pakistan Railways around Rs1252 million annually. He said the train was hardly generating around Rs1120 to 1125 million income per year, while the railways had set a benchmark of Rs1186 million.

The handover ceremony was held at Karachi City Station. Divisional Superintendent Karachi Division Kashif Rasheed Yousafani attended the event as chief guest, who inaugurated the event with ribbon cutting before the train left towards its destination.

This passenger train has 27 stops between Karachi and Multan and it covers a distance of 928 kilometres in 18 hours and 5 minutes.

Ishaq Baloch, Divisional Commercial Officer told Business Recorder that management outsourcing of trains on commercial basis is a policy which continues from the previous government.

This is not the first train that has been handed to private company on commercial basis. PR has already handed over the management control of quite a few trains including the Sir Syed Express, Shah Latif Express, Mehran Express, Mohanjo Dharo and now Bahauddin Zakaria Express. In addition to these, some trains are also running in Lahore and Pindi under private management.

Sajjad Wagho, Divisional Transportation Officer, Habibullah Mehr, Divisional Mechanical Officer and all the Assistant Officers of PR Karachi division were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022