BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 22, 2022). ==================================== BR...
23 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 22, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,553.02
High: 45,776.23
Low: 45,500.86
Net Change: 99.60
Volume (000): 89,521
Value (000): 3,278,989
Makt Cap (000) 1,829,762,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,654.14
NET CH. (-) 14.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,137.43
NET CH. (-) 26.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,045.94
NET CH. (+) 11.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,765.50
NET CH. (-) 48.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,855.82
NET CH. (+) 37.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,806.75
NET CH. (+) 47.81
------------------------------------
As on: 22-April-2022
====================================
