KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 22, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 22, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,553.02
High:                      45,776.23
Low:                       45,500.86
Net Change:                    99.60
Volume (000):                 89,521
Value (000):               3,278,989
Makt Cap (000)         1,829,762,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,654.14
NET CH.                    (-) 14.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,137.43
NET CH.                    (-) 26.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,045.94
NET CH.                    (+) 11.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,765.50
NET CH.                    (-) 48.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,855.82
NET CH.                    (+) 37.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,806.75
NET CH.                    (+) 47.81
------------------------------------
As on:                 22-April-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

