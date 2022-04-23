KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 22, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,553.02 High: 45,776.23 Low: 45,500.86 Net Change: 99.60 Volume (000): 89,521 Value (000): 3,278,989 Makt Cap (000) 1,829,762,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,654.14 NET CH. (-) 14.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,137.43 NET CH. (-) 26.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,045.94 NET CH. (+) 11.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,765.50 NET CH. (-) 48.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,855.82 NET CH. (+) 37.64 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,806.75 NET CH. (+) 47.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-April-2022 ====================================

