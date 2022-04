KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Pak International 22.04.2022 11.40 Annual Accounts Meeting in Airline Corp Ltd Friday A.M as at 31, 2021 Progress Pak-Gulf Leasing 22.04.2022 11.45 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Company Ltd Friday A.M Accounts as at Progress March 31, 2022 GlaxoSmithKline 22.04.2022 12.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Consumer Friday P.M Accounts as at Progress Healthcare March 31, 2022 Pakistan Ltd TPL Properties 22.04.2022 11.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Limited Friday A.M Accounts as at Progress March 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

