Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
23 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Synthetic Products 31.03.2022 5% (i) 447.226 2.24 - 06.05.2022 to
Enterprises Limited Nine Month 10.05.2022
(NEXTCP) Next - - - - - 15.05.2022 to
Capital Limited 21.05.2022
===============================================================================================================
