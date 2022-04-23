ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Synthetic Products           31.03.2022       5% (i)      447.226       2.24            -         06.05.2022 to
Enterprises Limited          Nine Month                                                              10.05.2022
(NEXTCP) Next                -                -           -             -               -         15.05.2022 to
Capital Limited                                                                                      21.05.2022
===============================================================================================================

