KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Synthetic Products 31.03.2022 5% (i) 447.226 2.24 - 06.05.2022 to Enterprises Limited Nine Month 10.05.2022 (NEXTCP) Next - - - - - 15.05.2022 to Capital Limited 21.05.2022 ===============================================================================================================

