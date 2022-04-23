WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 22, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113521 0.114117 0.115009 0.114903 Euro 0.796724 0.792986 0.792317 Japanese yen 0.005705 0.005659 0.00576 0.005782 U.K. pound 0.956149 0.956159 0.955467 U.S. dollar 0.731812 0.732212 0.733423 0.732194 Algerian dinar 0.005113 0.005107 0.005097 Australian dollar 0.544761 0.543741 0.540753 Botswana pula 0.062497 0.062604 0.063294 Brazilian real 0.157835 0.157191 0.156653 Brunei dollar 0.535812 0.53638 0.538616 Canadian dollar 0.584095 0.585676 0.580975 0.580277 Chilean peso 0.000897 0.000895 0.000897 0.000899 Czech koruna 0.032679 0.032476 0.032434 Danish krone 0.107082 0.106576 0.106508 Indian rupee 0.009603 0.009582 0.009615 0.009587 Israeli New Shekel 0.227483 0.226341 0.226645 Korean won 0.000592 0.000593 0.000595 0.000595 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39742 2.39637 2.40034 2.39867 Malaysian ringgit 0.170705 0.171639 0.17235 Mauritian rupee 0.016932 0.016951 0.017004 0.017007 Mexican peso 0.036264 0.036541 0.036589 0.036724 New Zealand dollar 0.496169 0.495122 0.49374 Norwegian krone 0.083176 0.083085 0.083202 Omani rial 1.90328 1.90432 1.90428 Peruvian sol 0.197788 0.196892 0.196299 Philippine peso 0.013952 0.013979 0.014042 0.014087 Polish zloty 0.171803 0.171446 0.171013 Qatari riyal 0.201047 0.201157 0.20149 0.201152 Russian ruble 0.009758 0.009499 0.00928 0.009215 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19515 0.195257 0.195579 0.195252 Singapore dollar 0.535812 0.53638 0.537621 0.538616 South African rand 0.048041 0.048671 0.049382 Swedish krona 0.07791 0.077131 0.076582 Swiss franc 0.771913 0.772824 0.773123 Thai baht 0.021635 0.021653 0.02175 0.021751 Trinidadian dollar 0.108183 0.108495 0.108546 U.A.E. dirham 0.199268 0.199377 0.199707 0.199372 Uruguayan peso 0.018238 0.017948 0.017833 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

