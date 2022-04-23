ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 22, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Apr-22      20-Apr-22      19-Apr-22      18-Apr-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.113521       0.114117       0.115009       0.114903
Euro                             0.796724       0.792986       0.792317
Japanese yen                     0.005705       0.005659        0.00576       0.005782
U.K. pound                       0.956149       0.956159       0.955467
U.S. dollar                      0.731812       0.732212       0.733423       0.732194
Algerian dinar                   0.005113                      0.005107       0.005097
Australian dollar                0.544761       0.543741       0.540753
Botswana pula                    0.062497       0.062604       0.063294
Brazilian real                   0.157835       0.157191       0.156653
Brunei dollar                    0.535812        0.53638                      0.538616
Canadian dollar                  0.584095       0.585676       0.580975       0.580277
Chilean peso                     0.000897       0.000895       0.000897       0.000899
Czech koruna                     0.032679       0.032476       0.032434
Danish krone                     0.107082       0.106576       0.106508
Indian rupee                     0.009603       0.009582       0.009615       0.009587
Israeli New Shekel               0.227483       0.226341       0.226645
Korean won                       0.000592       0.000593       0.000595       0.000595
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39742        2.39637        2.40034        2.39867
Malaysian ringgit                0.170705       0.171639                       0.17235
Mauritian rupee                  0.016932       0.016951       0.017004       0.017007
Mexican peso                     0.036264       0.036541       0.036589       0.036724
New Zealand dollar               0.496169       0.495122        0.49374
Norwegian krone                  0.083176       0.083085       0.083202
Omani rial                        1.90328        1.90432                       1.90428
Peruvian sol                     0.197788       0.196892       0.196299
Philippine peso                  0.013952       0.013979       0.014042       0.014087
Polish zloty                     0.171803       0.171446       0.171013
Qatari riyal                     0.201047       0.201157        0.20149       0.201152
Russian ruble                    0.009758       0.009499        0.00928       0.009215
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19515       0.195257       0.195579       0.195252
Singapore dollar                 0.535812        0.53638       0.537621       0.538616
South African rand               0.048041       0.048671       0.049382
Swedish krona                     0.07791       0.077131       0.076582
Swiss franc                      0.771913       0.772824       0.773123
Thai baht                        0.021635       0.021653        0.02175       0.021751
Trinidadian dollar               0.108183       0.108495       0.108546
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199268       0.199377       0.199707       0.199372
Uruguayan peso                   0.018238       0.017948       0.017833
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Read more stories