ECB hosts first-ever Iftar event at Lord's

A number of high-profile dignitaries were in attendance as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted its first-ever Iftar event at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The event was organised in the iconic Long Room of the stadium and was hosted by renowned cricket commentators, Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain.

Following Azeem Rafiq's racism scandal at Yorkshire Cricket Club, the ECB has been making an active effort to promote a positive culture that is inclusive. Rafiq was also one of the attendees.

Renowned cricket personalities including Eoin Morgan, Mickey Arthur, and George Dobell also attended the event.

Muslim attendees broke their fast at the call of Maghrib Azaan. This was for the first time in an over 200-year history of Lord’s that Azaan was called at the stadium.

Nakul Pande, the Associate Producer of Sky Sports, posted a video of Maghrib Azaan being recited in the Lord's Long Room.

“You need not be a person of faith, only a person in possession of a soul, to find the adhan call to prayers reverberating around Lord's Long Room spine-tingling. A beautiful moment,” he wrote on Twitter.