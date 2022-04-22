ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Blast at mosque in northern Afghan city, multiple casualties

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

KABUL: A blast tore through a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, causing at least 20 casualties, the commander of Kunduz province said on Friday.

Qari Badri, the commander of Kunduz province, told Reuters 20 people had been killed or wounded in the blast on a Sunni mosque.

Explosions in Mazar-e-Sharif, Kunduz as multiple blasts hit Afghanistan

It was not clear who was behind the explosion which came after several blasts claimed by Islamic State rocked Afghanistan, including one in Kunduz and another on a Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, the previous day.

Islamic State Kunduz afghan blast Mazar-e-Sharif

