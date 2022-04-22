ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Apr 22, 2022
Pound slides to 18-month dollar low on weak UK data

AFP 22 Apr, 2022

LONDON: The pound slumped more than one percent against the dollar Friday after official data showed tumbling retail sales as Britons grapple with a cost-of-living crisis.

In London morning deals, sterling sank to $1.2887 – its lowest level since October 2020, also as Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes under renewed political pressure.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent, as shares in retailers fell sharply on the data.

News that UK retail sales had plunged by 1.4 percent in March could put the brakes on the Bank of England’s policy of hiking interest rates to curb soaring inflation.

Sterling falls against euro, flat versus dollar

Britain’s currency has strengthened recently after the BoE hiked interest rates three times in a row.

“Until we get some further clarity on what the Bank of England might do next month … the pound could well remain under pressure,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

On the political front, British MPs on Thursday backed an investigation into whether Johnson lied to parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office.

