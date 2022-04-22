ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi administers oath to more members of PM Shehbaz's cabinet

  • Federal ministers include Mian Javed Latif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Agha Hassan Baloch
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Apr, 2022

Three more federal ministers and one minister of state took oath on Friday, taking the total number of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet to 41.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the new ministers.

The federal ministers include Mian Javed Latif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Agha Hassan Baloch while Muhammad Hashim Notezai took the oath as minister of state.

PM Shehbaz's new federal cabinet takes oath

On Tuesday, 30 federal ministers, four ministers of state, and three advisers took the oath in a ceremony led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani instead of President Alvi, who had excused himself from the occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal has been made minister for planning, development and special initiatives while Rana Sanaullah is the minister for interior. Hina Rabbani Khar is the new state minister for foreign affairs, Sherry Rehman is minister for climate change and Marriyum Aurangzeb has been appointed minister for information and broadcasting.

The new cabinet of the ruling coalition includes 14 members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and nine members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Four cabinet members are from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), while two belong to the MQM. The Balochistan Awami Party and Jamhoori Watan Party have one represenative each in the cabinet.

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Cabinet

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi administers oath to more members of PM Shehbaz's cabinet

Miftah swings into action on stalled IMF programme

Federal, provincial govts: At source deduction of Rs 111 billion power dues under study

Ilhan Omar not visiting Pakistan on govt sponsored travel: US

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Britain and India in new defence and security partnership: Johnson

Taliban arrest IS 'mastermind' of Afghan mosque attack: police

Fresh elections: IK steps up pressure on ‘those who committed the mistake’

Read more stories