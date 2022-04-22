President Alvi administers oath to more members of PM Shehbaz's cabinet

Three more federal ministers and one minister of state took oath on Friday, taking the total number of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet to 41.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the new ministers.

The federal ministers include Mian Javed Latif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Agha Hassan Baloch while Muhammad Hashim Notezai took the oath as minister of state.

PM Shehbaz's new federal cabinet takes oath

On Tuesday, 30 federal ministers, four ministers of state, and three advisers took the oath in a ceremony led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani instead of President Alvi, who had excused himself from the occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal has been made minister for planning, development and special initiatives while Rana Sanaullah is the minister for interior. Hina Rabbani Khar is the new state minister for foreign affairs, Sherry Rehman is minister for climate change and Marriyum Aurangzeb has been appointed minister for information and broadcasting.

The new cabinet of the ruling coalition includes 14 members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and nine members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Four cabinet members are from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), while two belong to the MQM. The Balochistan Awami Party and Jamhoori Watan Party have one represenative each in the cabinet.