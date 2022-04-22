Tokyo stocks open lower tracking US losses

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending losses on Wall Street following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about its monetary tightening plans.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.49 percent, or 410.48 points, at 27,142.58 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.16 percent, or 22.36 points, at 1,905.64.

US stocks tumbled overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell exacerbated worries over higher interest rates, offsetting a lift from a resurgent airline industry.

Powell, who has signalled that the US central bank will have to move more aggressively to counter record inflation in the country, explicitly said a half-point interest rate increase was “on the table” for next month’s policy meeting.

“The Japanese market is likely to be weak, as the US market saw nervous movements led by tech shares,” Okasan Online Securities said.

“A 0.5 percent rate hike in the May FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting is seemingly an established policy, but uncertainties remain over future decisions including a rate hike plan in June,” the brokerage added.

The dollar fetched 128.46 yen in early Asian trade, against 128.35 yen in New York.

Toyota was down 2.02 percent at 2,204.5 yen, SoftBank Group was off 3.82 percent at 5,366 yen. Sony Group was down 3.23 percent at 11,225 yen.

Embattled industrial conglomerate Toshiba was up 3.86 percent at 5,359 yen after saying it plans to start seeking proposals from potential investors on privatisation and other strategies.