PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 22 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has revised upward pay package of the project staff directly recruited for development projects funded from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) after the approval of the prime minister following five percent increment.

A memorandum of understanding issued by the Finance Division Regulation Wing conveyed the approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council’s case dated 16-03-2022 to the revision of project pay scales, after in principle approval by the prime minister for officers/staff directly recruited from open market on contract basis for the execution of development projects funded from the PSDP.

Pay package of officials of BPS 1-4 28 after five percent incensement was increased Rs44,800 instead of Rs28,000 followed by BPS 5-8 Rs57,750 from 35,000, BPS 9-10 Rs70,030 from Rs43,750, BPS 11-13 to Rs84,000 from Rs52,500, BPS 14-15 to Rs112,000 70,000, BPS 16 to Rs168,000 from 105,000.

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

The pay package of officers of BPS-16 has been increased to Rs252,000 from Rs157,000, BPS-18 Rs350,030 from Rs218,750, BPS-19 Rs490,030 from Rs306,250, BPS-20 Rs700,000 from Rs437,500, BPS-21 Rs980,000 from Rs612,500, and BPS-22 Rs1400,000 from Rs875,000.

The above pay package will be effective from 01-04-2022 for the new as well as the on-going PSDP projects and will be admissible to the appointments of officers/staff including project directors, advisors; specialists; consultants etc in the PSDP-funded development projects as reflected in the PC-1/PC-2, duly approved by the competent forum.

The above lump-sum pay package will be admissible for fresh/direct/existing employees of the PSDP projects. However, pay of the fresh/direct employees shall be fixed at the initial stage and thereafter an annual increase @ five percent of the initial stage would be admissible.

The pay of the existing PSDP-funded projects employees shall be fixed to the next higher stage of the revised stage of the above pay package.

Annual increment to the project employees in standard pay package will be admissible on completion of one-year continuous service from the date of appointment on the relevant post and also in the subsequent years in the same manner.

