Nawaz, Bilawal take stock of situation, agree to work together

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have expressed their determination to work together and go ahead with mutual consensus on political matters and the issue of national interest.

The PPP chairman along with his delegation met the PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz in London on Thursday and discussed the prevailing political situation of the country as well as the matters related to the coalition government in wake of the success of the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N sources said that the “Charter of Democracy (CoD)” which was signed by the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and the late PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto on May 14, 2006, was also on agenda of the talks between the two leaders, adding that the two parties are willing to work together along with the coalition partners in the spirit of the historic document. They said that the two sides discussed the challenges to the newly-formed coalition government and accommodation of the allied parties in the federal cabinet as well as on the possible candidates as governors of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.

According to a statement issued here by the PPP’s media office, the two leaders expressed the resolve to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest. It stated that the meeting took place at the Stanhope House, where the PPP chairman congratulated Nawaz on ouster of the “selected” government as a result of the no-confidence motion.

It added that Bilawal also congratulated Nawaz on the election of Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister and Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief minister.

Both the leaders discussed overall political situation of the country while expressing their resolve to move forward on national issues with mutual consensus, the statement added.

From PPP side, the meeting was attended by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, and Advisor of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, while from the PML-N side former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Abid Sher Ali, and others also attended the meeting.

