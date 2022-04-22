ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan can ease concerns through talks: China

APP 22 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday said that Afghanistan and Pakistan were traditional friendly neighbours of China and believed that the two countries could properly resolve their respective concerns through dialogue and consultations.

“Afghanistan and Pakistan are both traditional friendly neighbours of China. We believe that the two countries can properly resolve their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

In response to the experts’ claim that the recent incident along Pak-Afghan border caused a setback for the Afghan interim government’s efforts to seek international recognition, as well as China’s efforts to engage with the Afghan interim government, he said, ‘The so-called ‘experts’ you quoted are completely deliberately slanderous words without impartiality or professionalism.”

When asked to comment over the recent incident and related retaliatory remarks, he said, “We believe that Pakistan and Afghanistan can properly resolve their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.”

Pakistan Afghanistan Pak Afghan border Chinese foreign ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, Afghanistan can ease concerns through talks: China

Federal, provincial govts: At source deduction of Rs 111 billion power dues under study

PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Fresh elections: IK steps up pressure on ‘those who committed the mistake’

NEECA transferred to Ministry of S&T

May delivery: PLL receives lowest bids from TEGP for LNG cargoes

US lawmaker makes rare visit of AJK

Payment demanded to buy coal: CPHGC warns Nepra of closure of power complex

UK signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

Companies having Afghan nationals: SECP waives security clearance condition

Read more stories