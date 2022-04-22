Revenue Dept officer among 4 arrested

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested four persons, including employees of the Punjab Revenue Department during operations in Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Jhang and Faisalabad districts and also seized ‘bribe money’ from their possession.

An ACE spokesperson said that during their operation in Rawalpindi region, accused Patwari Muhammad Shehzad was arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money of Rs40,000 from complainant. Similarly, Patwari Tauseef Hussain from Gujarat was arrested through a trap raid. He had received bribe of Rs60,000 from a citizen.

Moreover, Registrar Muharrar, Mohammad Zaman was arrested from Jhang for accepting a bribe of Rs10,000. The accused had already taken Rs40,000 bribe from the complainant and demanded another 10,000 as illegal gratification. From Faisalabad, a proclaimed offender, Muhammad Rafique was also arrested who, with the connivance of other co-accused persons, illegally registered the transfer of 27 kanals of land in his name in revenue documents. The ACE arrested the proclaimed offender in case No 34/19 after three years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022