Extra time sought for reassessing security situation in Pakistan: PIA’s direct flight to Sydney put off on Australia’s request

KARACHI: The maiden direct Pakistani flight from Lahore to Sydney, to be operated by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has been deferred for a few days on the advice of Australian Homeland Affairs Department as they want to reassess the security situation in the country and review the security apparatus and procedures adopted at Pakistani airports, sources said on Thursday.

PIA was set to operate its first direct flight between Pakistan and Australia on Friday (today), initially planning to run one weekly flight on the route. There was a strong demand from the Pakistan-origin people residing in Australia, who wanted direct flights, especially when travelling with families, as they hated journeys of up to 35 hours via Middle Eastern airports. With PIA’s direct flights, the travel duration is set to be reduced to only 12.5 hours.

Necessary permissions were obtained from the Australian Civil Aviation Authority and flights were mounted in the system, which drew heavy loads.

However, at the eleventh hour, the Department of Homeland Affairs of Australia, consequent to the detailed assessment of the security protocols adopted at Karachi and Lahore airports, sought more time and have advised PIA to cancel its first two flights, till the time their review is complete.

When contacted, the spokesperson for PIA confirmed the development, describing it as an “unfortunate” one. “However in view of our desire for long-term sustainable operations to Australia, PIA will comply with all the regulations and security reviews.”

According to the spokesperson, the Pakistani High Commission in Australia is in constant contact with the authorities concerned for an amicable and expeditious resolution of the matter.

He said the first two flights have been deferred to a later date and all the passengers will be accommodated on those flights.

