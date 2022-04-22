ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Extra time sought for reassessing security situation in Pakistan: PIA’s direct flight to Sydney put off on Australia’s request

Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The maiden direct Pakistani flight from Lahore to Sydney, to be operated by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has been deferred for a few days on the advice of Australian Homeland Affairs Department as they want to reassess the security situation in the country and review the security apparatus and procedures adopted at Pakistani airports, sources said on Thursday.

PIA was set to operate its first direct flight between Pakistan and Australia on Friday (today), initially planning to run one weekly flight on the route. There was a strong demand from the Pakistan-origin people residing in Australia, who wanted direct flights, especially when travelling with families, as they hated journeys of up to 35 hours via Middle Eastern airports. With PIA’s direct flights, the travel duration is set to be reduced to only 12.5 hours.

Necessary permissions were obtained from the Australian Civil Aviation Authority and flights were mounted in the system, which drew heavy loads.

However, at the eleventh hour, the Department of Homeland Affairs of Australia, consequent to the detailed assessment of the security protocols adopted at Karachi and Lahore airports, sought more time and have advised PIA to cancel its first two flights, till the time their review is complete.

When contacted, the spokesperson for PIA confirmed the development, describing it as an “unfortunate” one. “However in view of our desire for long-term sustainable operations to Australia, PIA will comply with all the regulations and security reviews.”

According to the spokesperson, the Pakistani High Commission in Australia is in constant contact with the authorities concerned for an amicable and expeditious resolution of the matter.

He said the first two flights have been deferred to a later date and all the passengers will be accommodated on those flights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA PIA’s direct flight to Sydney Australian Homeland Affairs Department

Comments

1000 characters

Extra time sought for reassessing security situation in Pakistan: PIA’s direct flight to Sydney put off on Australia’s request

Federal, provincial govts: At source deduction of Rs 111 billion power dues under study

PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Fresh elections: IK steps up pressure on ‘those who committed the mistake’

NEECA transferred to Ministry of S&T

May delivery: PLL receives lowest bids from TEGP for LNG cargoes

US lawmaker makes rare visit of AJK

Payment demanded to buy coal: CPHGC warns Nepra of closure of power complex

UK signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

Companies having Afghan nationals: SECP waives security clearance condition

Read more stories