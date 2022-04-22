ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
Apr 22, 2022
Pakistan

JIT visits Mehar village to probe into deadly blaze

INP 22 Apr, 2022

DADU: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by Sindh Chief Minster visited Faiz Chandio village of Mehar taluka to inquire the fire incident that claimed at least ten lives on Thursday.

The team of officials, headed by Sindh’s Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangario inspected the village that suffered a shock of at least eight deaths in the fire incident, which could have been prevented in case of prompt action from the emergency agencies and local authorities.

Another investigation team constituted by the DIG Police Hyderabad also inspected the location. The team records statements of the affected families and local administration officials in presence of the Deputy Commissioner Dadu district.

Deadly fire incident has exposed the incompetence of the Sindh administration with regard to response to an emergency situation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced financial compensation of Rs10 million to the families of Mehar fire victims.

Speaking on the tragedy, CM Murad Ali Shah admitted that the Sindh government’s response to the Mehar tragedy was slow. He also admitted that the fire tender deployed near Mehar village was out of function which caused loss of life and property.

He said the Sindh government had formed the JIT to investigate the Mehar fire incident which claimed the lives of nine children and one woman.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Shah accompanied by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah on Wednesday visited the site of incident and announced relief package and investigation.

As per reports, no ambulances from district headquarter Dadu, Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah reached to shift the injured and the dead. They were shifted to a local hospital in police mobiles.

