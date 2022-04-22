Seminar on ‘Zinc Nano Fertilizer’ held at AUP

PESHAWAR: The Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Agriculture University of Peshawar (AUP) organised a seminar on ‘Zinc Nano’ fertilizer here on Thursday.

Prof Dr Syed Wahab, Vice Chancellor, the Agriculture University Peshawar (AUP) was chief guest.

Besides, chairman, Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, AUP Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif and other faculty members, a large number of students were in attendance on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Waqar Ahmed, Director, Amir Mohammad Khan Campus, Mardan, University of Agriculture, Peshawar Completed post-doctoral research from Florida, USA sponsored by Higher Education Commission, Islamabad. Dr Waqar Ahmed gave a lecture to the participants on the composition, properties and method of use of nano zinc particles and said that both acidic and alkaline have proved to be safe and beneficial food for the soil.

