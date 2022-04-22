ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
Qaiser, Elahi discuss current political issues

Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Thursday and discussed current political situation.

Senator Zeeshan Ahmed, Khanzada Hussain, former provincial minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chaudhry Nazir Jutt and Amir Saeed Rawn were also present on the occasion.

Asad Qaiser said on the occasion that even when all the allies left, Ch Pervaiz Elahi kept his promise to support Imran Khan and PTI in difficult times.

“Imran Khan appreciates your decision from the bottom of his heart, so I have come to thank you personally”, he said, adding: “Pervaiz Elahi bravely faced the N-League goons on the floor of Punjab Assembly”.

Elahi said that the present rulers can not give relief to the people, they can only hurt them. Imran Khan has taken to streets for the rights of the nation and we are all with him in this struggle, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

