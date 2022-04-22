PM, Fazl take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Head of JUI-F Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday. They discussed overall political situation of the country.

The JUI-F chief expressed concern over the economic statistics of last four years presented in the first cabinet meeting. He, however, welcomed the new cabinet commitment to take the country out of this difficult situation and put it on the path of progress and prosperity.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present on the occasion.