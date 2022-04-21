ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
Imran Khan scheduled to address rally in Lahore shortly

  • PTI accuses govt of blocking roads leading to its venue
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Apr, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to address supporters and party workers at a rally in Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan.

The former premier's security has been beefed up in view of severe threat alerts to him.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the interior ministry to provide effective and foolproof security for the former premier.

Govt advises Imran Khan to address Lahore rally 'virtually amid security concerns'

Following the premier's directives, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah sent emergency letters to the home secretaries of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as the chief commissioner and inspector general of Islamabad Police to ensure strict security of Khan.

The ministry said no negligence or lapse in the security of the PTI chairman during his rallies and public gatherings will be tolerated.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Lahore had written a letter to the PTI leadership regarding security threats ahead of the party's public rally.

PM Shehbaz wants 'foolproof security' for Imran Khan

The commissioner, citing threat alerts received from security agencies, recommended that the ex-prime minister address the public gathering virtually by video conference instead of making a physical appearance at Greater Iqbal Park.

PTI accuses govt of blocking routes

Meanwhile, PTI leaders have accused the government of blocking routes leading to Minar-e-Pakistan in an attempt to hinder the party's power show in Lahore.

PTI's Lahore rally is the third time Khan will address the public since his ouster as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

PTI has planned several public processions throughout the country as it looks to mobilise the masses for early elections.

