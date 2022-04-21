ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
AVN 82.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
FFL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
FNEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
GGGL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
GGL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.77%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.3%)
TELE 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TPL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.03%)
TPLP 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
TREET 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
UNITY 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.79%)
WAVES 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.81%)
YOUW 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.84%)
BR100 4,598 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 16,924 Decreased By -261.8 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,648 Decreased By -295.1 (-0.64%)
KSE30 17,565 Decreased By -124.8 (-0.71%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Euro at one-week highs as rate hike bets grow

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

LONDON: The euro perked up to a one-week high on Thursday as market expectations solidified for a first interest rate hike from the European Central Bank as early as July.

Joachim Nagel, president of Germany’s Bundesbank, joined fellow policymakers this week in saying the ECB could raise interest rates at the start of the third quarter.

Another policymaker Martins Kazaks said this week a rate hike in July “was possible”.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro rose 0.4% to $1.0895 and its highest levels since April 14. The euro’s rise was quite broad-based, with the currency chalking up gains versus the yen, Swiss franc and Norwegian crown.

“The euro is all about ECB drumbeat for a July hike,” said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Money markets are now pricing in a 20 basis point rise from the ECB by July and more than 70 basis points of cumulative increases by the end of 2022. That would take benchmark interest rates above zero for the first time since 2013.

European political news was also supportive. French President Emmanuel Macron cleared a major hurdle ahead of Sunday’s runoff election with a combative performance in a TV debate against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

The Chinese yuan was the big loser in early London trading, its offshore unit declining nearly half a percent to 6.47 yuan per dollar and its lowest levels since September.

The Chinese currency has been hit by a double whammy of slowing growth expectations and shrinking yield differentials between Chinese and U.S. government debt.

Yield differentials between 10-year Chinese and U.S. government debt fell on Wednesday into negative territory for the first time since 2010.

A broader index of the U.S. dollar was down 0.4% at 99.97.

Euro European Central Bank

